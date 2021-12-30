NHS thank ‘charity champion’ Jordan Henderson for psychological support they’ve been able to provide

The NHS Charities Together have publicly thanked ‘charity champion‘ Jordan Henderson for the psychological support they’ve been able to provide Radiology Nurses, thanks to the #PlayersTogether initiative.

Our captain was crucial in being able to get all the Premier League captains together in order for a sizable donation (reportedly £4 million) to the NHS during the COVID pandemic.

It’s great that the money is still being used positively, helping NHS staff in Liverpool and further afield, physically and psychologically.

The fact that the only player who receives a personal thanks is our No.14, says a lot to how influential he was in the whole process of getting footballers together.

The 31-year-old shared the post to his story on Instagram but clearly doesn’t want to gather too much personal thanks and rather highlight the important work that is being carried out.

He truly is an inspiration to our club, our city and to all footballers – we’re so lucky to have him.

You can view the image of Henderson via NHS Charities Together on Instagram:

