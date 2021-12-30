Paddy Power poke fun at John Henry’s lack of spending in scathing criticism of Liverpool owners

John Henry has his fair share of critics amongst Liverpool fans and now betting company Paddy Power have joined in.

The main issue most supporters have with our 72-year-old owner is the lack of spending on first-team players, especially in comparison with our title rivals.

With days remaining until the start of the January transfer window and a gap widening between ourselves and Manchester City, the gambling company thought it was a good time to release their video.

It starts with a ‘Liverpool fan’ attempting to pitch a PowerPoint presentation to the Boston Red Sox owner, via the Anfield ticket office phone line.

The video then progresses to a meeting with our sponsors Standard Chartered in the hope of a £100 million loan for players, before attending the club shop and asking how many pencil cases need to be bought so that Kylian Mbappe can be afforded.

It’s not exactly a side-splitter but does illustrate the views of many fans, with the current expansion of the Anfield Road End and the nearly £40 million spent on Ibou Konate this summer – it’s not like we’re being too badly neglected.

You can watch the video via Paddy Power’s Twitter page:

Six points behind Man City with AFCON coming up next month. Some Liverpool fans are getting restless again… pic.twitter.com/F75C1bR6XE — Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 29, 2021

