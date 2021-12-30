Reported Liverpool target ‘a bit like Salah’ according to Tony Cascarino

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has compared rumoured Liverpool target Jarrod Bowen to Mo Salah as we approach the January transfer window.

The West Ham star has impressed during his time in the Premier League and has scored five goals in all competitions so far this term.

“He’s direct, he runs, he’s a bit like Salah. He always seems to get a chance in a game and he runs at people and plays in different positions,” Cascarino told talkSPORT.

“He’s got great energy, he’ll help his full-back out all of the time.

“He’s come on leaps and bounds and you have to give credit to David Moyes for that because he’s stayed with him,” Cascarino said.

Liverpool will be without Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita in January whilst they’re representing their national teams at the Africa Cup of Nations.

This may mean Jurgen Klopp will be tempted to dip into the transfer market in the impending window to sign an attacking player whilst his star men are away.

The German has admitted he likes Bowen ‘a lot’ after the former Hull City man provided two assists as he helped his side defeat the Reds 3-2 back in November.

It’s unlikely that David Moyes will allow one of his main men to leave mid-season, especially when you consider that the Hammers are just four points behind Arsenal in the final Champions League spot.

A move in the summer may therefore be more likely – for now, we can keep an eye on the 25-year-old and see if he continues to perform.