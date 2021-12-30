‘They need someone like him’ – Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Gini Wijnaldum should be interested in Liverpool return

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has advised Gini Wijnaldum to return to Liverpool just over six months after he left Anfield for PSG.

The Dutch international has struggled to earn a regular starting spot under Mauricio Pochettino at Parc Des Princes and reports emerged recently that 31-year-old may be allowed to leave the club in January.

“They [Liverpool] haven’t replaced Wijnaldum,” the 35-year-old told talkSPORT (via HITC).

“They need someone like him, to get on the ball and make things happen.

“Would they have him back? Come back. It’s going to cost you £100k-a-week, but come back.”

It’s unlikely that we’d be interested in bringing him back, or whether the player would be interested in returning.

There are a number of English clubs reportedly interested, with Arsenal and former club Newcastle linked with a move for the combative midfielder.

Some Liverpool fans were angered when the former No. 5 swapped Merseyside for the French capital.

They believed that financial greed was the reason for Gini leaving the club, but with him potentially looking for another new club, it’s proved that the grass isn’t always greener.

Arguably, we are yet to replace the former PSV man and we have missed his energy in the centre of the park at times this season.

Who knows what will happen in January – if Jurgen wants Gini back, then we’ll trust his decision.