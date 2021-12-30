Tributes shared for Steve Peplow online after news of former Liverpool forward’s passing, aged 72

The sad news of Steve Peplow’s death has caused plenty of fans and former teammates from Liverpool and Tranmere Rovers, to share their memories.

There were so many supporters who sent messages of condolences to the Peplow family and his friends, as soon as his death was announced by his former clubs.

However; there have also been more personal messages and memories shared by some of those who knew him better than others, or who had access to newspaper reports and images from his playing days.

READ MORE: (Video) Fabinho caught out in undercover video as he’s secretly recorded by his wife

Here’s a selection of messages from Ronnie Moran’s son, historian Kieran Smith and three former Tranmere teammates:

Sorry to hear former @LFC, @Official_STFC, @NFFC, @mansfieldtownfc and @TranmereRovers player Steve Peplow has passed away today, I remember Steve from his days at Liverpool Reserves during the time my dad was in charge of the side. Thoughts are with his family and friends pic.twitter.com/qmq1XtMYsP — Paul Moran 🏆19🏆6EC/CL El Mas Grande Siempre (@paulmoran62) December 29, 2021

Sadly, Stevie Peplow, a long time team mate in my first spell at the Club passed away last night. A skilful winger but also a great lad about the dressing room and the training ground. One of the 28 games unchanged side 77/78. #TRFC #SWA #teammate #RIP — Mark Palios (@markpalios1) December 29, 2021

So sorry to have just heard of the passing of my friend and former LFC and Tranmere Rovers player Steve Peplow.

A wonderful man and a great footballer.

Steve will be missed by myself and all of us in the extended LFC family

Condolences from us all to Steve”s family

RIP.

YNWA — George Scott (@lostshanklyboy1) December 29, 2021

Very saddened to hear of the passing of Steve Peplow,great player and a true gentleman, deepest sympathy to all Steve's family and friends. — Dave Higgins (@davehiggy02) December 29, 2021

It’s always best to let those who know someone best speak at these hard times and sharing stories and memories is a great way of ensuring a legacy can live on.

The boyhood Evertonian only made three first-team appearances for Bill Shankly’s side and it was the Wirral where he really made his name in football.

It’s great these memories will live on and we also pass on all our best wishes to the family, at this terrible time.

#Ep28 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): The Koppies Awards…