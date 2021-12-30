Tributes shared for Steve Peplow online after news of former Liverpool forward’s passing, aged 72

The sad news of Steve Peplow’s death has caused plenty of fans and former teammates from Liverpool and Tranmere Rovers, to share their memories.

There were so many supporters who sent messages of condolences to the Peplow family and his friends, as soon as his death was announced by his former clubs.

However; there have also been more personal messages and memories shared by some of those who knew him better than others, or who had access to newspaper reports and images from his playing days.

Here’s a selection of messages from Ronnie Moran’s son, historian Kieran Smith and three former Tranmere teammates:

It’s always best to let those who know someone best speak at these hard times and sharing stories and memories is a great way of ensuring a legacy can live on.

The boyhood Evertonian only made three first-team appearances for Bill Shankly’s side and it was the Wirral where he really made his name in football.

It’s great these memories will live on and we also pass on all our best wishes to the family, at this terrible time.

