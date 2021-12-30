(Video) – Former Liverpool Academy star shares video of himself scoring stunning half volley

Jack Dunn spent time at Liverpool between 2010 and 2017 playing for numerous age groups at the Academy and featuring for the first team in a preseason friendly against Shamrock Rovers in 2014.

After a number of loan spells away from Anfield, the Warrington-born talent left the club to join Tranmere Rovers where he made nine appearances.

The 27-year-old is now playing for Curzon Ashton in the National League North, the sixth division of English football, and has taken to his Twitter account to share a video of a stunning goal he scored recently against Chorley.

The attacker skillfully controls the ball as it falls to him with his first touch and then after allowing the ball to bounce, he hits an unbelievable strike from around 35 yards which loops over the keeper.

Although he may have been on the wrong end of the 4-3 result, goals like this make it clear why he was once on our books.

In the tweet, he joked, ‘forget sometimes I’m a good player’.

You can watch the absolute screamer below via Dunn’s Twitter page.

About time I scored one of these ⚽️ forget sometimes I’m a good player 😅 hopefully a few more in the second half of the season 👌🏽 @CurzonAshton pic.twitter.com/jzT6ohlOwW — Jack Dunn 👑 (@Jackdunny94) December 30, 2021