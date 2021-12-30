(Video) “I’d say them two, definitely” – Trent Alexander-Arnold names the two players to be the club’s highest rated in five years time

Trent Alexander-Arnold has tipped the two players he thinks will be first-team stars in five years time, one won’t come as much of a surprise and the other will be a big boost to the youngster.

In an interview with the Premier League on YouTube, our No.66 was asked to name the ‘which player in the current Liverpool squad will be the highest rated player in five years time’.

The 23-year-old said: “I’d say, from who’s in and around the first-team now, I’d say Harvey [Elliott] but if we’re talking of people who are academy based – then I’d say Kaide [Gordon].

“They’ve both got massive, massive bags of potential and I’d say them two, definitely”.

Naming Harvey Elliott won’t surprise too many supporters, given the 18-year-old’s fast tracked progression into the first-team already and the constant clock-watching by supporters for our No.67’s return from injury.

In Kaide Gordon, it’s another name that our supporters will be aware of and have seen the 17-year-old feature against Preston North End in the Carabao Cup this season.

Despite only playing in one game, he is certainly one to watch and the Scouser in our team will have had a lot more first-hand experience of watching the Derby-born attacker.

Let’s see whether it’s a good shout by the West Derby defender and how good the duo are in 2027.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold on Elliott and Gordon (at 4:50) via the Premier League on YouTube:

