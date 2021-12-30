(Video) “It has to be him” – Trent Alexander-Arnold names the Liverpool legend he would substitute on if his side needed a late goal

Trent Alexander-Arnold has named the Liverpool legend that he would sub onto the pitch with ten minutes to go and his team in need of a goal.

In an interview with the Premier League on YouTube, our No.66 was asked to name the ‘with ten minutes to go until full-time your side is 2-1 down, which Liverpool player or legend would you bring on to equalise?’.

The 23-year-old said: “Any Liverpool player? Gerrard, it has to be Gerrard.

“Yeah, you think of clutch moments for the club on the biggest stages, the West Ham FA Cup Final [2006], Olympiacos [2004], yeah – it has to be him.

“He came up when Liverpool needed him most, he was my idol growing up and that’s the player you want to be.

“I tried to copy his game and be like him as much as I could, watched his games in and out for years on years, trying to emulate him”.

There can’t be too many that would argue with Steven Gerrard, even though he wasn’t a striker, for all the reason’s the Scouser in our team has listed.

On so many occasions, our former captain would pull through at the biggest moments to get the Reds over the line and he would be a great player to bring off the bench.

The only question is why he didn’t start!

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s comments on Gerrard (at 3:30) via the Premier League on YouTube:

