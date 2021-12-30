(Video) Liverpool fans sing new Diogo Jota chant in King Power Stadium concourse

Another new Diogo Jota chant has been heard after videos of the Leicester City concourse reveal a new song for our forward.

On what was a night to forget for Jurgen Klopp’s side, the Liverpool supporters present had spent time before kick-off trying to share a chant for the Portugese forward.

Sung to the tune of the old Fernando Torres song that used to echo around Anfield and by the travelling Kop, it’s certainly a tune many will be used to and the words are:

‘He’s 5ft 10″, he’s Portuguese,

Jota, Jota.

He gets the ball, he scores again,

Jota, Jota.

He’s f***ing boss, he’s hard to mark,

He took the p**s at Goodison Park,

Diogo Jota, plays for Liverpool.’

Some supporters don’t appear to happy that the song for our old No.9 has been recycled and prefer the other song that has been doing the rounds.

Whichever proves to be the chant that takes off, it all proves that the 25-year-old has been impressing our supporters this season and we are desperate to reward him by singing his name from the stands.

You can watch the Jota chant via @DaveOCKOP:

Liverpool fans have created a new song for Diogo Jota. @joshwilkes7 pic.twitter.com/4C0RpqIpRk — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) December 28, 2021

