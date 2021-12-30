(Video) “Mastered his game to perfection” – Trent Alexander-Arnold on his toughest Premier League opponent ever

Trent Alexander-Arnold has confirmed the toughest opponent he’s ever faced in the Premier League and it’s not a name who may immediately come to mind.

In an interview with the Premier League on YouTube, our No.66 was asked to name the ‘hardest Premier League opponent’ he’s ever faced.

The 23-year-old said: “Hazard. Very skillful, quick – didn’t have many real weaknesses to be honest.

“He had mastered his game to perfection by time I came up against him, he was an all-round player that was exceptional in many aspects of the game, so it was really difficult to deal with him. So, I’d say him.”

The last time the Scouser in our team faced Eden Hazard was in April 2019 and has certainly come a long way himself, since their last encounter.

There’s no doubting the Belgian’s ability and it’s certainly a good shout from our right-back to describe his duels with the former Chelsea man as the toughest he experienced.

The combination of playing against him at the start of his career and whilst the current Real Madrid star was at the peak of his powers, all makes perfect sense for the English international to rank him so highly.

Thankfully, as we head to Stamford Bridge for our next game, there won’t be another match-up between the two.

You can watch the comments on Hazard by Alexander-Arnold (at 0:35) via the Premier League on YouTube:

