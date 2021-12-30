(Video) – Watch as Liverpool fans highlight Sadio Mane’s downturn in form with clip circulating on social media

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane has received criticism lately for a string of poor performances, including a lacklustre display against Leicester on Tuesday.

The Senegalese international has failed to find the back of the net in each of his last nine games but will be hoping to end his goal drought when we travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The former Southampton man has scored nine goals in 25 appearances so far this term and after the Chelsea game, he will head off to the Africa Cup of Nations alongside Mo Salah and Naby Keita.

Ever since we signed the 29-year-old from the Saints back in 2016, he’s been an integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s style of play.

With his (usual) sharp-shooting and aggressive pressing, Sadio has become a real fans-favourite.

He’s netted 106 goals in 243 appearances for the Reds and has won the Premier League and Champions League during his time at Anfield.

Hopefully when our No. 10 returns from the tournament in Africa he will be his usual self and can help us challenge Manchester City for the title.

You can catch the video below via @PassLikeThiago on Twitter showing the difference between Mane in previous seasons compared to him this term.

Where did it all go wrong 😔

pic.twitter.com/CRYLWz0Wfg — – (@PassLikeThiago) December 29, 2021