Juventus hope to partner Morata with 26-year-old Liverpool attacker – Gazzetta dello Sport

Juventus are said to be considering Liverpool’s Divock Origi as a potential partner up top for on-loan striker Alvara Morata.

This comes from Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), with the publication claiming that the Italian giants are hoping to take advantage of the reported €35m clause attached to the arrangement that saw him depart Atletico Madrid.

The Belgian international’s contract is currently set to expire in 2022, which would mean that the Old Lady could secure the Reds man on a pre-contract agreement in January once the winter window opens.

With the former Lille man proving to be a valuable option from the bench for Jurgen Klopp’s men this term, it will have certainly provided some food for thought for our recruitment staff as we weigh up the pros and cons of extending Origi’s stay at Anfield.

Allowing the 26-year-old to part ways with us would open space in the squad for a new quality attacker, though one might be inclined to argue that attackers willing to settle for bench role and capable of genuinely contributing when called upon are short in supply.

That being said, few could begrudge the forward for exploring pastures new with the potential promise of more regular minutes.

