Klopp would love £64m striker transfer as latest report rates Liverpool’s chances of signing in-form star – Football Insider

Jurgen Klopp is said to be highly interested in the idea of signing Erling Haaland for Liverpool.

According to Football Insider, however, the Reds’ chances of signing the Norwegian international are slim in light of the financial burden likely required to persuade the attacker to sign.

As such, it excludes most outfits beyond those with significant financial backing, with the publication claiming that Man City are genuine contenders, as far as English sides are concerned, to secure the player’s signature.

READ MORE: Juventus hope to partner Morata with 26-year-old Liverpool attacker – Gazzetta dello Sport

Whilst the prospect of Haaland being added to a world-class lineup already containing the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino and Diogo Jota is positively mouthwatering, the financial reality available to us does, to a certain extent, corroborate Football Insider’s information.

Even with the 19-goal star being reportedly available on a release clause worth £64m, we have to consider the likely significant wage demands that would be requested by notoriously difficult negotiator and agent Mino Raiola on his behalf.

It’s a player that could secure the future of our backline for the next decade but many a fan would no doubt not wish that to come at the cost of an extended stay for our Egyptian international.

#Ep28 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): The Koppies Awards…