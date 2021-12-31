Liverpool fans won’t believe who Garth Crooks has omitted from his team of the year

With injuries mercilessly ripping through Liverpool’s squad last term, the Premier League outfit hardly had a chance to cover itself in glory the prior term as many a fan will be plainly aware of.

As such, it’s not entirely surprising that renowned BBC Sport pundit, Garth Crooks, wouldn’t be particularly inclined to dip into Jurgen Klopp’s side for his team of the year.

That being said, it’s rather difficult to justify the absence Mo Salah (particularly given the fact that Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has been selected in his stead) in his selection of English top-flight stars given the Egyptian’s remarkable series of performances.

Though perhaps not his best return for goals and assists overall this year, the No.11 was arguably the difference between us finishing inside the top four places and not, with his contributions proving pivotal in a campaign where little seemed to go right.

It’s an astonishing continuation of an apparently global lack of appreciation for the former Chelsea hitman that seems not entirely removed from willing ignorance.

That’s not to take anything away from Saka, we should add, with the Englishman having enjoyed a wonderful year of football, though it seems Salah has once more been ignored on the basis of the lack of an exciting domestic or international run.

