More selection chaos for Liverpool as Klopp shares fresh COVID update & Thiago ruled out

Jurgen Klopp confirmed Liverpool will face further selection troubles come their Sunday meeting with Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea after sharing an update on the availability of Taki Minamino and Thiago Alcantara in his pre-match presser.

As per Paul Gorst’s tweet citing the German’s comments ahead of the pivotal Premier League encounter, a hip injury will be keeping the classy Spaniard out of the tie in question with several stars (as yet unnamed) affected by COVID.

Klopp confirms Thiago and Minamino are both ruled out for Sunday. Thiago has a hip issue. Three new COVID cases too in the team. "It's not so cool at the moment." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) December 31, 2021

Klopp on COVID cases: "I am not [able to tell you who] but you will see who they are on the team sheet, it will be pretty clear who will be affected. "Postponement? Not yet but we've never had this outbreak. It's more every day another one, a few staff. It feels like a lottery." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) December 31, 2021

It’s far from being ideal for the Merseysiders, particularly should the COVID-affect players mentioned involve some of the side’s top talents ahead of what will be huge fixture in the context of the title race.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Ex-Red proposes radical solution for Liverpool & PL clubs to promote player wellbeing

A loss for Liverpool would leave us nine points astray of leaders Manchester City in the league, whilst a defeat for the Blues would put some even more serious distance (11 points to be precise) between the sides.

As our 3-3 comeback against Leicester City in the League Cup has lately proven, however, we’re more than capable of grinding out a difficult win without a full complement of starters in the lineup.

With Chelsea similarly needing all three points to stay in the title race, however, it’s a clash with more than significant stakes attached – albeit, one we’re more than suited to.

#Ep28 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): The Koppies Awards…