Four Premier Clubs eager for Coutinho loan move as ex-Red likely set for pay cut – report

Philippe Coutinho could be set for a return to English football in the winter window with Everton, Tottenham, Arsenal and Newcastle all expressing interest in a loan move.

This comes from the Daily Star, with the publication claiming that the Brazilian international’s personal preference is a switch to the Gunners.

Given Barcelona’s well-documented financial struggles, it’s a switch that would evidently suit both player and club as the Catalan giants look to reduce their considerable wage bill.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Ex-Red proposes radical solution for Liverpool & PL clubs to promote player wellbeing

It’s hardly breaking any new ground to suggest that the 29-year-old has endured a torrid time in the Spanish top-flight, with minutes this term few and far between under Xavi.

The Barca legend had appeared to offer hope of a fresh start for the playmaker, though few risks can be afforded personally for a player approaching his 30s.

Whilst it would be somewhat bizarre to see the ‘little magician’ don anything other than the famous red shirt, a switch back to English football would quite probably do Coutinho the world of good.

#Ep28 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): The Koppies Awards…