(Video) Harvey Elliott spotted alongside Nat Phillips in Liverpool’s latest Inside Training clip

Posted by
(Video) Harvey Elliott spotted alongside Nat Phillips in Liverpool’s latest Inside Training clip

The return of highly-rated teenager Harvey Elliott has been greatly anticipated by the fanbase, and his latest appearance in the club’s most recent training clip (non-contact involvement) alongside Nathaniel Phillips is superb news.

As far as Jurgen Klopp’s options are concerned, the departing spectre of injuries would appear to be close to a full exit as our complement of midfielders nears full availability.

The German will no doubt be keen to emphasise that the 18-year-old won’t necessarily be the difference between the Reds catching up with dominant league rivals Manchester City or not – as will every level-headed fan following the former Fulham Academy graduate’s lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Still, it’s a welcome addition back to the squad (as soon as the attacker is able to fully integrate himself back into team training).

You can catch the clip below (at 5:41), courtesy of Reddit user u/snh96 & LFCTV:

Inside Training from LiverpoolFC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top