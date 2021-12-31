(Video) Harvey Elliott spotted alongside Nat Phillips in Liverpool’s latest Inside Training clip

The return of highly-rated teenager Harvey Elliott has been greatly anticipated by the fanbase, and his latest appearance in the club’s most recent training clip (non-contact involvement) alongside Nathaniel Phillips is superb news.

As far as Jurgen Klopp’s options are concerned, the departing spectre of injuries would appear to be close to a full exit as our complement of midfielders nears full availability.

The German will no doubt be keen to emphasise that the 18-year-old won’t necessarily be the difference between the Reds catching up with dominant league rivals Manchester City or not – as will every level-headed fan following the former Fulham Academy graduate’s lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Still, it’s a welcome addition back to the squad (as soon as the attacker is able to fully integrate himself back into team training).

You can catch the clip below (at 5:41), courtesy of Reddit user u/snh96 & LFCTV: