(Video) Robertson lets fly in training with superb long-range rocket

Andy Robertson was the latest to enter the long-range effort club this term for Liverpool (albeit, not in fully competitive circumstances) with a superb goal in team training ahead of the new year.

The Scottish international intercepted a wayward pass in the middle of the sized-down pitch before letting fly with a sweetly-taken shot that rocketed straight into the top-right corner.

Given the quality of the goals we’ve already been treated to this season, it would hardly be surprising to see the fullbacks also chipping in with the odd sensational strike to get the crowd on its feet and we’ll certainly be keeping our eyes peeled for more on the pitch.

You can catch the clip below (at 4:23), courtesy of Reddit user u/snh96 & LFCTV: