‘A player who suits Liverpool’s style’ – Transfer podcast presenter believes Liverpool would be the perfect club for ‘exciting’ PL talent

Popular podcast presenter Ian McGarry has claimed that Liverpool are ‘looking’ at Bukayo Saka and believes the Reds would provide the England international with the ‘platform to play and compete at the highest level’.

The 20-year-old has scored six goals in all competitions for the Gunners this season and is largely recogisned as one of the Premier League’s brightest talents.

“We’ll start with Liverpool and their interest in Bukayo Saka, the Arsenal attacker and England international who has been making a real impression with his recent performances,” McGarry said on The Transfer Window Podcast (via The Sport Review).

“We have reported on The Transfer Window Podcast that Liverpool are looking to the future with regards to the fact that they expect to sell at least two of their attacking players. Saka is someone who is a player who suits Liverpool’s style.

“Liverpool would provide the opportunity and platform for him to play and compete at the highest level. And that would certainly be something that I’m told he and his representatives are very interested in.”

McGarry continued: “My understanding is that there have been talks with his representatives with regards to giving him a contract upgrade at Arsenal.

“They realise that they have a talent on their hands, who could potentially be worth a lot more money in the future.

“But not only that, from a sporting point of view, someone who is establishing himself as a starter in the Arsenal team, which has improved quite considerably really in the last two or three months under Mikel Arteta.

“Saka has been part of that process that has been determinate with regards to taking the pressure off Arteta, who some Arsenal fans were calling to be sacked not that long ago.

“He’s obviously an exciting talent in terms of the way he plays, the goals he scores and an England international, which brings with it a prestige and status which adds to his value with regards to what his next move, or indeed if he stays at Arsenal.”

Saka would be a signing both for now and the long-term – he has the potential to be a key figure in a top team for the next 10 years if he continues to perform in the way he has this season.

Hopefully, the Arsenal No. 7 will be at his best against Manchester City today and can help take points off Pep Guardiola’s side.

If City do defeat Mikel Arteta’s side, they’ll move 11 points clear at the top ahead of our trip to Stamford Bridge tomorrow.