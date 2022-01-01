‘A result that will suit City far more’ – Mark Lawrenson predicts scoreline of huge PL clash between Chelsea and Liverpool

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has predicted the result of Sunday’s huge Premier League clash between Chelsea and Jurgen Klopp’s side and believes the result ‘will suit City’.

The Stamford Bridge outfit are currently second in the table, eight points behind Manchester City and one point ahead of the Reds – although Liverpool do have a game in hand on both sides.

“Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was right when he said they lost at Leicester on Tuesday because they weren’t at their usual level, but they have had a few of those performances recently,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport (via The Sport Review).

“The Reds have got away with it a few times and won anyway, but it has cost them when they have dropped points – and they cannot afford to do that if they want to win the league.

“Chelsea’s next Premier League game after this one is at Manchester City, so this is a very big moment in their season. They are not having a great time either, but I don’t think they are quite done yet.

“Both teams really need a win to kickstart their challenge, so that’s why I am going with a draw. It’s a result that will suit City far more.

“We will see Liverpool and Chelsea back in form in the second half of the season, for sure. By then, though, City’s lead at the top might be into double digits.”

Klopp will be demanding a big reaction from his side after the disappointing defeat to Leicester last Tuesday.

Thomas Tuchel’s side also dropped points last time out when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton.

Both sides will therefore be desperate to earn all three points and prevent City from further extending their lead at the top of the table.

We will be without Thiago Alcantara once again as the midfielder continues to recover from a hip issue and our German boss has also confirmed that three new positive Covid cases have been identified within the squad.

Hopefully we’ll still have enough to come away with the win and keep our title hopes alive.