Both Liverpool and Arsenal may be without their managers for Thursday’s EFL Cup clash at the Emirates

Both managers could be absent from the dugouts during Thursday’s EFL Cup clash between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates as they continue to recover from COVID.

Gunner’s boss Mikel Arteta tested positive earlier this week and was therefore absent during his side’s defeat to Manchester City earlier today.

Assistant Albert Stuivenberg was in charge of the side in the Spaniard’s absence and he was questioned after the game about when Arteta is expected to return.

“I have no clue,” Stuivenberg said (via Evening Standard).

“We don’t know how this virus always develops. So we first have to be testing negative, of course, to come back in.”

Earlier today, it was confirmed that Jurgen Klopp has also tested positive for the virus and will now face time at home self-isolating.

This means Reds’ assistant Pep Lijnders may be up against Stuivenberg rather than Arteta in the dugouts for the first leg of the semi-final tie.

Earlier this season, Klopp and Arteta clashed in the dugouts following a tackle from Sadio Mane on an Arsenal player.

Former Everton midfielder Arteta reacted erratically and complained to the fourth official, much to the annoyance of the Normal One, with the pair having to be restrained from getting at each other.

One thing for sure is that we won’t see a repeat of those antics – the Gunner’s boss may be back, but Thursday will be too soon for Jurgen.

Hopefully, the side still performs without the former Borrusia Dortmund boss in the dugout barking his orders.