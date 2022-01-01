‘He is getting to the level now’ – Micah Richards admits he wants Mo Salah to remain at Liverpool and backed the Egyptian to win the next Ballon d’Or

Micah Richards has admitted he wants Mo Salah to stay in the Premier League and compared the Liverpool star’s performances to those of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Egyptian is the league’s top scorer so far this season with 15 goals – the winger has also registered the most assists this term with nine.

“I want Liverpool to finalise a new contract for him and I want him to stay in the Premier League for many more years. He is getting to the level now where we are talking about him being in the Premier League’s Hall of Fame, someone who could be in the all-time team,” Richards wrote in his Daily Mail column.

“What a player he has become. He is so dangerous that in some matches you don’t see him for 80 minutes but then he will pop up with a goal or an assist. It’s not luck that happens.

“He’s at Cristiano Ronaldo levels now, the one-time winger who has redefined himself to become an ultimate scorer.

“If 2021 was spectacular for Salah, 2022 can be even more so. He looks a certainty at this stage to win the PFA Player of the Year but if Liverpool were to win the Champions League, he will also have an outstanding chance of lifting the Ballon d’Or.”

It’s certainly hard to disagree with the former Manchester City defender.

Salah makes us a much stronger team and when he’s not playing, the effect he has on the side is clear.

Hopefully the Egyptian King can extend his lead at the top of the scoring charts tomorrow when we face his former side Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

We’ll need our front three on form tomorrow if we are to take anything from the game.