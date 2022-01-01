‘I don’t like too much’ – Jurgen Klopp provides very honest assessment of this season’s title race

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that ‘Man City is the team to beat’ but admitted that his side ‘want the competition’.

Pep Guardiola’s side are eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table and have earned maximum points in each of their last 10 league games.

“It’s not mentally draining, it’s just the situation,” Klopp said (via the Liverpool Echo).

“You asked us two years ago when we were quite a few points ahead and you always know that City are able to do ridiculous things.

“They have won their last 15 or whatever, I think the year before when we were champions, we had to win the last 15 or whatever.

“It’s not mentally draining, it’s just the competition and we want the competition. It’s all fine.

“Man City is the team to beat but for that, you have to be perfect yourself.

“If you are not perfect yourself then you have to hope City is not perfect, so that is already a passive role which I don’t like too much.

“But usually, during a season each team has a problematic phase.

“The shorter that phase is, the more likely it is you get a chance to win something and it’s like I said, we will see.”

The former Borussia Dortmund boss added: “It’s getting more exciting for you (the press) by the way because for weeks we talked about the same thing and now because we lost one game (against Leicester on Tuesday) you see how the focus changes.

Towards the beginning of the season, we did look set for one of the most exciting title challenges in many years with Liverpool, City and Chelsea all showing the potential to challenge.

READ MORE: ‘A result that will suit City far more’ – Mark Lawrenson predicts scoreline of huge PL clash between Chelsea and Liverpool

Although the Reds have only lost two games so far this season, City have capitalised when Klopp’s and Thomas Tuchel’s sides have dropped points and that is shown in the standings.

The Citizens can go a whopping 11 points clear at the top today if they defeat Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side.

Hopefully, the Gunners can cause a mini-upset in the lunchtime kick-off today and then we defeat the Blues at Stamford Bridge tomorrow to begin 2022 in great fashion.