Jurgen Klopp to miss Chelsea match after testing positive for COVID

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has returned a positive coronavirus test and will now be absent for tomorrow’s trip to Chelsea.

The German boss will now face time self-isolating after reporting mild symptoms following a test at the club’s AXA Training Centre, that’s according to the Liverpool Echo.

Pep Lijnders is now expected to be in charge of the side who are looking to return to winning ways after a disappointing defeat to Leicester on Tuesday night.

Klopp had confirmed yesterday that three players had tested positive for the virus and would therefore be unavailable for selection against Thomas Tuchel’s men.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss didn’t confirm the name of what players would be absent due to COVID, but he insisted it will be clear tomorrow when the team news is confirmed.

The Reds will also be without both Thiago Alcantara and Takumi Minamino as the pair are recovering from injury.