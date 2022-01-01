Michael Owen’s ‘dagger’ message for Liverpool and Chelsea fans after late Manchester City winner at Arsenal

Michael Owen has claimed that Manchester City’s late goal against Arsenal to earn them all three points has ‘stuck a dagger in the hearts of Liverpool and Chelsea’.

The Gunners performed well throughout the game but a couple of moments of indiscipline from the home side, coupled with contentious VAR decisions, meant Pep Guardiola’s side increased their lead at the top of the Premier League to 11 points.

An injury-time Rodri goal places even more significance on tomorrow’s huge clash at Stamford Bridge.

Second-placed Chelsea welcome third-placed Liverpool, who will be without Jurgen Klopp after the German tested positive for COVID alongside three of his players, to Stamford Bridge in a mouthwatering clash.

Former Kop favourite Owen praised Mikel Arteta’s side for their showing but made it clear that he feels the result was a blow for both Liverpool and Chelsea.

Huge progress from Arsenal lately. So unlucky not to get anything out of the game. Couple of tough decisions to take and a couple of silly mistakes they need to learn from. #ManCity have just stuck a dagger in the hearts of Liverpool and Chelsea. — Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) January 1, 2022