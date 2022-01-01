Tony Cascarino claims he ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if Steven Gerrard makes shock move for Liverpool star

Former Chelsea and Aston Villa forward Tony Cascarino insists he wouldn’t be surprised if Steven Gerrard was to make a move for Roberto Firmino after the Brazilian lost his regular starting spot under Jurgen Klopp to Diogo Jota.

The 59-year-old believes that the Villa boss will want to make a ‘big’ signing to excite the fans and continue his solid start to life at Villa Park.

“It’s only my gut feeling, I think they’ll go for one big Liverpool player,” Cascarino told talkSPORT (via the Liverpool Echo).

“I’ve got a feeling, I wouldn’t be surprised if Firmino went to Villa.

“And I say that because there’s always puzzles to managers and their former clubs. They love going back to people they work with.

“Danny Ings hasn’t worked out at Villa. I’m surprised because I like Danny, I think he’s a terrific player but it doesn’t feel like it’s worked out.

“I think Ollie Watkins needs a type of Firmino player to get the best out of him.

“Gerrard is going to look for that type of player. When he talks about being exciting for the fans, they’re going big.

“People might say Klopp will never let him go. But he’s been a sub way too often. Jota has taken his place at Liverpool.

“He (Gerrard) might know there’s a possibility of getting someone. I don’t necessarily think it will be Firmino, what I’m saying is it’s got to be that type of signing.”

Jota is the Premier League’s second top-scorer behind Mo Salah with 10 goals and has become a regular starter for the Reds this term.

Firmino has struggled with injuries and for form this season – the former Hoffenheim man hasn’t scored for us since he bagged a hat-trick against Watford in October.

We can understand Cascarino’s claim that our former skipper will want to bring a huge name to Villa Park, but we really can’t see that man being Bobby.

Even at 30-years-old, surely he’s still a big part of Klopp’s plans moving forward.

Attacking reinforcements, rather than departures, are likely as a result of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane jetting off to the Africa Cup of Nations after tomorrow’s game against Chelsea and they won’t be returning until February.

The transfer window is now open so it will be interesting to see if we add any new faces to our squad and if any depart.