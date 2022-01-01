‘We are going there with a positive mind’ – Sadio Mane remains upbeat about the title race and previews tomorrow’s huge clash against Chelsea

Sadio Mane has insisted that Liverpool must pick themselves up and go again against Chelsea tomorrow after the side’s disappointing 1-0 defeat to Leicester on Tuesday.

The Senegal international has also claimed that the Reds will ‘fight until the end’ in their bid to win another Premier League trophy, even though they are 12 points behind leaders Manchester City after Pep Guardiola’s side beat Arsenal 2-1 in the lunchtime kick-off.

“Obviously it wasn’t a good night for us,” Mane told Premier League Productions (via the Liverpool Echo).

“In this moment, it would have been really important to win and get these three points, but it wasn’t the case. You have to accept it and look forward.

“But at the same time, if you want to win the title it would be very important to win this kind of game. If not, it will be very complicated.

“But still, it’s early to speak about losing the title. We all know City are far (ahead) a bit, but still, everything is possible and we will fight until the end.

“It was a really, really tough year for me especially, and for the team as well. Especially last season, but at the end of the day, we got to the top four, which at one moment was our target. We are happy about that.

“Hopefully in 2022 it will be different and will be a very successful year for Liverpool Football Club.”

The Reds are preparing for a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Thomas Tuchel’s side, the team one point and one spot ahead of them in the league table.

Mane knows how difficult the game will be, especially with the news that Jurgen Klopp has tested positive for COVID and will now miss the game.

Klopp will join three of his players that are currently self-isolating after testing positive yesterday.

“It’s a very, very tough game, we know it,” our No. 10 said.

“But I think we are capable to win the tough games as well, like we usually did in the past. We are going there with a positive mind, for sure, and go for a positive result.

“We know it won’t be easy but it’s possible. It’s possible to win the game there – why not try to do our best and get the three points and see what might happen?”

“I have good memories, especially last year – we went there and won 2-0 and I scored two goals. I always enjoy playing any team.

“As long as I’m healthy and doing my best for the team, I am always grateful and happy and enjoying the game. It’s a game which is really enjoyable, so you have to go there and do what you love to do all the time and hopefully to win the game.”

It’s a must-win game for both side’s tomorrow – the loser can somewhat rule themselves out of the title race.