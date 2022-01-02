Chelsea could be without seven stars for Liverpool clash as Tuchel considers axeing £97.5m man

Chelsea could be without as many as seven first-teamers for their upcoming meeting with Liverpool due to a concoction of injuries, COVID-19 and a potential axeing of Romelu Lukaku should Thomas Tuchel decide to take matters into his own hands over the forward’s controversial comments.

This comes from The Guardian, with the outlet suggesting that Kai Havertz could be set to replace the Belgian international up top if necessary.

Including the potential loss of the former Inter attacker, the German’s men could be lacking the likes of Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Timo Werner alongside long-term injurees Reece James and Ben Chilwell, as reported by the Mirror.

With the Blues desperate for points to stay in the title race (a loss would leave them 11 behind leaders Manchester City), it’s difficult to see the manager sanctioning leaving the summer signing on the sidelines.

Considering that we’ll be without Jurgen Klopp and three as of yet unnamed stars for the visit to Stamford Bridge following a positive COVID test, misfortune has hardly remained localised in the English capital.

It’s a fixture neither side can really afford to drop points in with the Cityzens showing little sign of halting their impeccable run of form since the resumption of domestic football.

Nonetheless, with injuries having more or less lightened of late as far as our squad is concerned, we’re confident in this Liverpool side making up for a disappointing defeat to Leicester City and reducing the points gap to our title rivals.

