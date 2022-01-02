(Photo) Harvey Elliott shares exciting seven-word message online that will have Liverpool fans giddy

Harvey Elliott has provided a further, concrete hint of his impending return to the pitch for Liverpool in his latest Instagram story update.

The former Fulham starlet was recently spotted alongside Nathaniel Phillips involved in non-contact training as his recovery efforts following a nasty ankle injury incurred at the start of the season continue.

It’s exciting news from the teenager, further bolstering our midfield options at a time where we will soon be deprived of No.8 Naby Keita for the AFCON tournament.

You can catch the photograph below, courtesy of Harvey Elliott’s official Instagram account: