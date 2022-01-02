Liverpool predicted XI v Chelsea: Reds forced into several changes after Leicester defeat

With COVID rearing its ugly head once more in the Liverpool squad, at least a handful of changes are expected to be made to the lineup that suffered defeat at the King Power Stadium earlier in the week.

The identity of the three stars who Jurgen Klopp noted would not be available for the crunch clash against Chelsea is anyone’s guess, though the Reds will be without talismanic manager Jurgen Klopp on the sidelines for the foreseeable future after the German was the latest to contract the global virus.

The Blues themselves likewise have a number of concerns to contend with ahead of what could very well prove to be a pivotal tie in the grander context of the title race.

Without wishing to presume the names set to miss out on our impending meeting with Thomas Tuchel’s men, certain guesses can be made, with Alisson Becker a potential absentee in light of his unavailability for team training in the week, as reported by the Echo (relayed by the Express).

In midfield, we’re expecting a trio of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita.

Up top, a forward line comprised of Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane seems, at the current point in time, the most likely to be given the nod to make up for a goalless display (on our part) against Leicester City.

EOTK’s XI: Kelleher, Tsimikas, Van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Salah, Jota, Mane

