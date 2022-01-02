Liverpool team news confirmed as Alisson one of three out in huge COVID blow

With the halfway mark of the season reached, concerns have been raised around how capable either Liverpool and Chelsea are of catching league leaders Manchester City in the English top-flight.

One of the pair may provide a more assertive answer to that question today in their Premier League encounter, with neither wishing to open up a bigger gap between themselves and Pep Guardiola’s men.

As things stand, the Reds find themselves nine points adrift of the top spot and in need of a win to bring the deficit back down to a surmountable level.

With COVID having once again impacted our squad, a few changes have been made to the starting-XI previously thrown out against Leicester City, with an affected Alisson Becker swapped out for Cork-born shotstopper, Caoimhin Kelleher.

In midfield, skipper Jordan Henderson has been partnered with Fabinho and James Milner, the latter coming in for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Up top, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota retain their spots in the front-three with COVID meaning that Bobby Firmino once again takes to the sidelines.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

