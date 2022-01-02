Liverpool preparing tempting offer for soon-to-be free agent & Serie A star – ANSA

Liverpool are said to be preparing a tempting offer for AC Milan’s Franck Kessie as the club looks to strengthen its midfield department.

This comes from ANSA, with the publication rightly noting that the Ivorian’s contract is set to expire come the end of the season.

The Serie A giants are reportedly embroiled in ongoing talks with the player and his agent, though it’s understood by Empire of the Kop that an agreement is far from being close at hand.

Given that our midfield is ageing somewhat, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner all in their 30s (and without beginning to consider the injury struggles from the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain), some new blood is expected in a future transfer window.

At 25-years-old, the point will be made that we tend to focus on potential new signings within the 20-24 age range, though exceptions have been made where quality is considered and few could begrudge us from moving for an option that will represent a bargain financially.

Denis Zakaria is another name we could look to exploit for similar reasons of course, though we’d advise fans to take such rumours with a pinch of salt until more reliable sources avail themselves.

