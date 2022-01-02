‘I will play here’ – Liverpool’s chances of securing major summer signing takes huge blow after latest report of 13-goal star’s intentions

Liverpool’s chances of signing Borussia Dortmund star, Erling Haaland, may have taken a blow after the striker reportedly shared his next transfer destination beyond the German top-flight.

This comes from Spanish outlet AS (as relayed by Caught Offside), with the publication claiming that the Norwegian international told beachgoers, “I will play here, in Spain.”

It’s not an unlikely potential option for the 21-year-old given the strong links connecting him with interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid, and certainly the expectation is that Los Blancos would be one of the few sides in Europe capable of affording the attacker’s likely astronomical wage demands.

With a reported release clause of around £64m attached in addition, it seems rather unlikely that we’ll look to invest in the goalscoring machine this coming summer – certainly not without a significant departure on our end of the likes of Mo Salah and co.

The priority for Liverpool will be getting both the Egyptian international and fellow Reds winger Sadio Mane on fresh contracts, the latter of which is expected to enter into negotiations with the club at the start of this year (as was previously noted by Fabrizio Romano).

That’s not to suggest that the signing of a new forward is off the table completely, particularly given that Divock Origi has yet to be offered extended terms at Anfield beyond the summer of 2022 expiration date of his current contract.

