(Video) Mane booked inside of first 15 seconds for accidental elbow into Azpilicueta’s face

Sadio Mane attracted controversy with an early challenge for a lofted ball with his elbow catching Cesar Azpilicueta’s head in the opening minute of Liverpool’s English top-flight clash with Chelsea.

The Senegalese had appeared to catch the Blues defender accidentally with an errant arm with the incident warranting nothing more than a yellow card from the official.

It’s an incident that’s sure to spark serious debate at the half-time whistle (with one user wrongly, in our eyes, describing it as red card worthy), though one we’re sure won’t earn any retrospective action.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports & @MUSTAFA94207491: