Mo Salah wins BBC award for best player of the year and one other award is missed out by just 1%

Mo Salah has clinched himself an award for 2021 courtesy of a BBC vote by supporters for his contributions in the calendar year.

Often snubbed in any awards by ‘experts’, our Egyptian King’s brilliance seems to be only truly appreciated by fans and this vote is the perfect example of this.

In the vote for ‘Premier League Player of the Year’, our No.11 was streets ahead of anyone else as he received 60% of the vote with second placed Declan Rice receiving just 7%.

Other votes saw Phil Foden win Premier League Young Player of the Year, Vivianne Miedema won Women’s Super League Player of the Year, David Moyes won Men’s Manager of the Year (Jurgen Klopp just 1% behind in second place), Emma Hayes clinched Women’s Manager of the Year, England (somehow) won Men’s Team of the Year, Chelsea were Women’s Team of the Year and the most memorable moment was England reaching the Euro 2020 final.

We were unlucky not to claim a double with our boss but he will be more than happy to see our 29-year-old attacker judged to be the best of the year.

You can view the full standings for all the voting, on the BBC Sport website.

