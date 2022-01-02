More Mo Salah contract negotiation updates as his renewal rumbles on into the new year

Mo Salah has seemingly been weeks away from signing a new contract for months now but the situation remains the same, nothing has been signed yet.

Our Egyptian King is loved so dearly by Liverpool supporters and many are begging for a blank cheque to be handed to our star player, in return for several more years of his brilliance in a red shirt.

However; the longer this all drags on, the more worrying it becomes for all involved.

READ MORE: As Watford deny Emmanuel Dennis’ AFCON dreams, should Liverpool do the same with our African stars?

The latest update has come from Goal and they have reported: ‘The Salah story rumbles on, with the Egypt star entering the final 18 months of his current deal.

‘Finding a solution there is paramount, although the recent sounds from Klopp suggest that talks are progressing well. The expectation is that Salah will sign a new deal.’

Again, the update is no update really and we can only wait and see how much these talking are ‘progressing’ as they don’t seem to be doing so too quickly.

There is an opinion that our club officials are aware of our No.11’s strong desire to remain at Anfield and they can wait before signing a new deal and save themselves a lot of money, before upping the wages of the Premier League’s top scorer.

In the meantime, we wait patiently yet increasingly worried of losing one of the biggest stars in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

#Ep28 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): The Koppies Awards…