Some Liverpool fans react to ‘biased’ commentary of Liverpool-Chelsea clash after Neville’s utterly bizarre outburst

Posted by
Some Liverpool fans react to ‘biased’ commentary of Liverpool-Chelsea clash after Neville’s utterly bizarre outburst

A number of Liverpool fans took to the Twittersphere to express their discontent with the quality of the commentary on Sky Sports from veteran Martin Tyler and Gary Neville.

The former Manchester United attracted the lion’s share of attention online for his bizarre reaction to Christian Pulisic’s equalising goal for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Merseysiders had led the clash early on courtesy of a superb double from Sadio Mane and Mo Salah before Mateo Kovacic led a late charge for Thomas Tuchel’s men with a superb long-range effort.

READ MORE: (Video) Salah’s world-class touch enables absurd goal to double Liverpool’s lead at Stamford Bridge

Whilst there’s certainly nothing wrong with commentators celebrating goals in a game, one can understand the reaction from some fans in light of more muted commentary of Liverpool’s opening efforts.

It will do little to dispel concerns about the biases of the pundits in question with the pair hardly enjoying the best of reputations as far as the red half of Merseyside is concerned.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top