Some Liverpool fans react to ‘biased’ commentary of Liverpool-Chelsea clash after Neville’s utterly bizarre outburst

A number of Liverpool fans took to the Twittersphere to express their discontent with the quality of the commentary on Sky Sports from veteran Martin Tyler and Gary Neville.

The former Manchester United attracted the lion’s share of attention online for his bizarre reaction to Christian Pulisic’s equalising goal for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Merseysiders had led the clash early on courtesy of a superb double from Sadio Mane and Mo Salah before Mateo Kovacic led a late charge for Thomas Tuchel’s men with a superb long-range effort.

Whilst there’s certainly nothing wrong with commentators celebrating goals in a game, one can understand the reaction from some fans in light of more muted commentary of Liverpool’s opening efforts.

It will do little to dispel concerns about the biases of the pundits in question with the pair hardly enjoying the best of reputations as far as the red half of Merseyside is concerned.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Tyler & Neville greet Salah's superb finish in total silence whilst Pulisic and Kovatic's goals are delivered with shouting and cheering #tyler #neville — Paul_LFC_the80s (@Paul_LFC_the80s) January 2, 2022

Alright Sky, can you let Gary Neville to mute his mic if he’s gonna keep on squealing like a baby seal every time Chelsea get half a chance? Nice one lids. — Mick Moran (@Mick_Moran_) January 2, 2022

Sky Sports desperately need to offer an alternative commentary option for #LFC fans that doesn't have Tyler & Neville. Even just pure crowd noise would be better. — Nik Postinger (@nikpostinger) January 2, 2022

Can’t believe they got back level from minute 40… ah well let’s just play football now and win 5-2 #YNWA the few times we played football we went straight through them .. cmon Redmen. Tyler / Neville doing my head in sure they are both wearing Chelski kits !!!! — Roger Simpson (@rogersimpson200) January 2, 2022

2nd half is being muted thanks to the biased commentary of Tyler & Neville #LIVCHE — Andy Clark (@RedClarky_85) January 2, 2022