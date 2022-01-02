‘The Reds have got away with it’ – Mark Lawrenson makes Chelsea vs. Liverpool prediction ahead of Premier League game

Mark Lawrenson is famed for his weekly predictions of every Premier League game, as well as his favourable Liverpool forecasts.

The former Anfield defender was providing his insight on how he thinks our next game against Chelsea will pan out as both sides are in search of victory, in the hunt of Manchester City.

The man who won five league titles and a European Cup under Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan and Kenny Dalglish, has predicted a disappointing day for both sides and a 1-1 draw.

The 64-year-old said: ‘Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was right when he said they lost at Leicester on Tuesday because they weren’t at their usual level, but they have had a few of those performances recently.

‘The Reds have got away with it a few times and won anyway, but it has cost them when they have dropped points – and they cannot afford to do that if they want to win the league.

‘Chelsea’s next Premier League game after this one is at Manchester City, so this is a very big moment in their season. They are not having a great time either, but I don’t think they are quite done yet.

‘Both teams really need a win to kick-start their challenge, so that’s why I am going with a draw. It’s a result that will suit City far more.

‘We will see Liverpool and Chelsea back in form in the second half of the season, for sure. By then, though, City’s lead at the top might be into double digits’.

We will need an upturn in performances if we want to close the gap to Pep Guardiola’s side and the news of Jurgen Klopp and several players missing through a positive COVID test, certainly won’t help.

It’s going to be a tough afternoon but let’s hope we can get all three points at Stamford Bridge.

