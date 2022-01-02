Three Liverpool players in Premier League’s most dangerous passers by zone for this season, so far

Three members of the Liverpool squad are the most dangerous passers in 14 zones in the attacking half of the pitch, at this stage of the season, with one occupying four zones on his own.

It’s absolutely no surprise to see Trent Alexander-Arnold dominate the right-hand side of the field and the positions he is taking up more centrally this season is best exemplified by his best numbers coming just to the right of centre midfield.

The best deep lying central passer in the league is Virgil van Dijk and his ability to start attacks from the back, as well as spraying long passes to either wing, is illustrated by his place in this statistical image.

READ MORE: Two Liverpool players amongst Premier League’s top three minutes per goal or assist this season

Not to be outdone by his fellow wing-back mate, Andy Robertson is the best attacking left-sided provider in the league and the Scottish captain is certainly a big attacking influence on our team.

We all know the importance of Jurgen Klopp’s full-backs and it’s great to see them both in there, as well as the Dutch captain, and our No.66 is just a passing freak.

You can view the statistic courtesy of @Odriozolite on Twitter:

Most dangerous passers by zone (so far) | EPL 21-22 • Trent Alexander-Arnold is GOOD.

• Cancelo the king of left half space. (Inspired from @exceedingxpuns & @GoalAnalysis ) Feedback welcome! pic.twitter.com/CRDombcxTj — Yash (@Odriozolite) December 31, 2021

#Ep28 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): The Koppies Awards…