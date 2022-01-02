(Video) Tuchel gives red card verdict for Mane’s challenge on Azpilicueta

Thomas Tuchel has claimed that Sadio Mane should have been handed his marching orders for an early challenge on Cesar Azpilicueta.

The Senegalese international was shown a yellow card after his arm made contact with the Spaniard’s face in a battle for an airborne ball but the Chelsea boss suggested that the incident should have been looked at more closely.

Whilst one can understand the Blues boss’ frustrations, the reality of the matter is that challenge was entirely accidental, with there being no indication or hint of intention on the former Southampton ace’s part.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

"I love Mane – he's a nice guy and a top, top player, but it's a red card." Thomas Tuchel has joined captain Cesar Azpilicueta in highlighting a number of refereeing decisions he believes are going against Chelsea…💭 pic.twitter.com/zYczc72X2d — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 2, 2022