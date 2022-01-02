Two Liverpool players amongst Premier League’s top three minutes per goal or assist this season

One may be no surprise but the other could shock some Liverpool fans as two players are amongst the Premier League’s top three minutes per goal or assist this season.

Mo Salah and Bobby Firmino are up there with the most productive players in the league so far this campaign, of anyone to have played at least 300 minutes, and the statistic was shared online due to the surprising leader.

Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise is top of the list but considering he has played just 314 minutes and our two men have played 1,693 (Salah) and 435 (Firmino) – their numbers are more impressive.

It’s great for the 20-year-old to be the No.1 but our Egyptian King is the top goal scorer and assist provider in the league and so it’s no shock to see him so high up on this list.

Our No.9’s numbers are impressive and have been majorly helped by scoring three of his four goals in one game against Watford but he does have two assists to his name this season too.

Fair play to our lads and it’s good to see how productive we’ve been in front of goal.

You can view the full statistic via @OptaJoe:

63 – Michael Olise has been directly involved in a goal every 63 minutes on average in the Premier League this season (2 goals and 3 assists in 314 minutes), the best return of any player with at least 300 minutes played in the competition. Burgeoning. pic.twitter.com/4GB7TMaZ8b — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 1, 2022

