(Video) Caoimhin Kelleher pulls off brilliant save from close-range effort before then catching the ball

Caoimhin Kelleher stepped in, at late notice, to replace a COVID positive Alisson Becker and pulled off some brilliant saves in the game against Chelsea.

The Irishman who has forced his way into the position of our second choice ‘keeper was on hand (literally) whenever called upon, on a hectic afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Saves in both half, as well as being calm with his feet and commanding in the box – it was a mature performance by the 23-year-old.

Kai Havertz and Marcos Alonso linked up well on the left wing and a decent cross found its way into our box and over the head of Mason Mount.

The ball found the left foot of Christian Pulisic from just outside the six-yard box and our man in the net reacted very well, before then catching the ball.

Fortunately, we were not missing our Brazilian between the sticks too much and that was all down to a brilliant performance from a young man who is making his name in the game.

You can watch the Salah shot courtesy of beIN Sports (via @Pezzilizer):

