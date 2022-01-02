(Video) “Football is a strange animal” – Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink refuses to write off Liverpool’s chances of catching Man City

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has remained quite positive on Liverpool’s title chances as Manchester City enter the second half of the season, in the hunt of Champions League success.

Despite his three Premier League winner’s medals, Pep Guardiola’s main focus has always been European success and the former Cheslea striker has predicted that this could be a way-in for ourselves and his former side.

The Dutchman commented that fortune has also been in favour of the side from the Etihad and things can change very quickly in football.

The 49-year-old said: “Man City, so far, have had all the luck and they have played the best, don’t get me wrong, they have played the best and been the most comfortable but football is just a strange animal.

“When the injuries are coming, they’re coming and when they lose several players and have the Champions League, and I think Champions League really for Pep, and I don’t think he’ll admit this, that’s really the one he wants to win and he will take more risk in those games when something happens”.

Injuries and COVID have played havoc with most of the league so far this season and it does feel as though the league leader’s have had the best luck with that, largely due to their squad size.

Let’s hope their European dreams can leave a door open for us to capitalise on.

You can watch Hasselbaink’s thoughts on the title race courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily):

🗣 "Man City have had the luck."@jf9hasselbaink isn't writing off Chelsea and Liverpool in the title race as things can change very quickly pic.twitter.com/Kh0XX5lRcF — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 2, 2022

