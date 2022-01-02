(Video) Jamie Carragher shares crushing Liverpool title verdict after 2-2 Chelsea draw

Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge provided the final nail in the coffin for the club’s hopes of securing a 20th league title as far as Sky Sports commentator Jamie Carragher was concerned.

The former centre-half suggested that his old side’s inability, in comparison to Manchester City, to hold onto a lead after opening the scoring against their opposition would be the ultimate difference between the two down the line.

It’s a result that neither the Blues or the Merseysiders will be comfortable with, with the Reds now finding themselves eight points adrift of Pep Guardiola’s superbly consistent Citizens outfit.

That won’t stop us from holding onto the hope of catching up of course and we’ll be expecting this Liverpool team to keep fighting for domestic success until the final game of the season.

"That's why #LFC won't win the league this season."@Carra23 believes today's draw at Chelsea highlights the difference between Jurgen Klopp's side and #MCFC… pic.twitter.com/L9vACE0ZxS — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 2, 2022