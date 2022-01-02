(Video) ‘Jurgen is Jurgen’ – Pep Lijnders provides Klopp COVID update ahead of Chelsea clash

Pep Lijnders explained that head coach Jurgen Klopp was feeling ‘mild symptoms’ of COVID-19 in his pre-match preview of Liverpool’s impending meeting with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Dutchman has taken over first-team duties for the 54-year-old who recently tested positive for the virus alongside Joel Matip, Alisson Becker and Bobby Firmino.

It’s a loss that will be undoubtedly keenly felt by the Merseysiders ahead of what is a pivotal fixture for both sides in the wider context of the title race.

Nonetheless, we’ve no doubt it will motivate the club even more to produce a performance capable of cheering up the manager at home.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports & @Watch_LFC:

Pep Ljinders giving his first pre-match interview as LFC manager 👀pic.twitter.com/BFcneDV9Z6 — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) January 2, 2022