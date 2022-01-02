(Video) Mo Salah’s audacious chip stopped by Edouard Mendy in moment of brilliance by Egyptian

Mo Salah was inches away from scoring an unforgettable goal in a red shirt as his long-distance chip was brilliantly saved.

Our Egyptian King received the ball from Diogo Jota who managed to squeeze a pass that went behind his teammate but he managed to push the ball into an attacking position expertly.

Our No.11 was through to goal but with the speedy N’Golo Kante closing him down quickly, which forced the hand of the man who was in search of his second goal of the day.

READ MORE: (Video) Mason Mount appears to kick out at a floored Kostas Tsimikas but avoids red after VAR review

The 29-year-old made a split-second decision to try and lift it over Edouard Mendy from distance as he saw the Chelsea ‘keeper off his line.

The Senegalese stopper managed to get himself back into position and flung himself at the ball with just enough time and space to get a hand on the effort.

What a goal it would have been by our ace marksman and would have been some way to bid goodbye to the Reds before his departure to AFCON.

You can watch the Salah shot courtesy of beIN Sports (via @Pezzilizer):

#Ep28 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): The Koppies Awards…