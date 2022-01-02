(Video) “No chance of winning the league” – Jamie Carragher’s Chelsea vs. Liverpool prediction

Jamie Carragher has the belief that if either Chelsea or Liverpool fail to win against the other, they are out of the title race for this season.

It may seem like a bold claim when there are still 19 games left for Jurgen Klopp’s side but with Manchester City extending their lead at the top, there is very little room for any more dropped points.

Both teams will enter today’s game depleted yet determined to keep the race for the Premier League alive, knowing that we both have Pep Guardiola’s side to face again.

Our former defender clearly thinks the lead of 12 points will be too much to catch, as he said: “If someone loses today, they’ve got no chance of winning the league, no chance.

“The gap with City is big, Pep Guardiola’s teams … is a team that gets mid-90 points, close to 100 points and they very rarely drop points and also Man City have played 8 of the top 12 away from home – Chelsea and Liverpool have still got to go to Manchester City.

“I think it’ll be really difficult today and I think if it’s a draw it’ll be virtually impossible for both, I think one of the team’s has to win the game today and that gives them a fighting chance.

“If Liverpool win their game in hand, six points is doable but you have to go to Man City and win … but I think whoever drops points here, won’t be catching Manchester City”.

It’s a big call from the Bootle-born pundit but probably a fair one, we still have hopes of catching them no matter what happens but a win will be a big step in the right direction.

Fingers crossed we’re in a position to capitalise on any slip ups by the league leaders by the time we travel to the Etihad in April.

You can watch Carragher’s statement courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily):

🗣 "If someone loses today they have no chance of winning the league."@Carra23 sees no way back for the losing team in the title race between Chelsea and Liverpool pic.twitter.com/IEuqBE42Kr — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 2, 2022

