(Video) Sadio Mane capitalises on a Trevoh Chalobah mistake and takes it round Edouard Mendy to put Liverpool 1-0 up at Stamford Bridge

Sadio Mane ended his goal drought as he put Liverpool one ahead at Stamford Bridge, inside 10 pulsating minutes.

Some Chelsea fans might have thought the Senegalese forward was lucky to be on the pitch following his elbow on Cesar Azpilicueta.

Moments after Christian Pulisic squandered his chance from a Trent Alexander-Arnold mistake, our No.10 took his opportunity that was handed to him Trevoh Chalobah.

The Chelsea defender made an error with a defensive header, our 29-year-old attacker side-stepped Edouard Mendy and fired the ball through the Chelsea defenders and put the Reds 1-0 up.

You can watch Mane’s goal courtesy of Sky Sports:

Sensational Sadio…⚡#LFC open the scoring at Stamford Bridge after a defensive howler from Trevoh Chalobah! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Rws1kkMmtV — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 2, 2022