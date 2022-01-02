(Video) Sadio Mane embarrasses Thiago Silva before Edouard Mendy parries his shot out for a corner

Sadio Mane broke his goal scoring barren run in the first-half of the match against Chelsea and looked determined to add to his tally in the second period of the game.

The Senegalese forward linked up well with James Milner and Mo Salah as some quick passing presented a chance for the forward who was in the hunt of a brace.

The Egyptian King presented the ball to our No.10 who easily pushed it past Thiago Silva and presented himself a chance on goal.

READ MORE: (Video) Mo Salah’s audacious chip stopped by Edouard Mendy in moment of brilliance by Egyptian

The 29-year-old attacker attempted to curl a shot into the near corner as he tried to misdirect his compatriot, in the Stamford Bridge net.

Edouard Mendy reacted well to the shot though and managed to put the ball out for a corner to the Reds, in what was a great performance by the Senegalese stopper.

It would have been someway to bid farewell to the travelling Kop before we lose our African stars to AFCON for a month.

You can watch the Salah shot courtesy of beIN Sports (via @Pezzilizer):

Senegal vs Senegal ⚡ Chelsea vs Liverpool 🔥🔥 Football pic.twitter.com/obvn70V7gg — Sana#Follow!Followback (@Pezzilizer) January 2, 2022

#Ep28 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): The Koppies Awards…