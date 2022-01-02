“We know it won’t be easy” – Sadio Mane on Liverpool’s chances against Stamford Bridge

Sadio Mane has been speaking ahead of Liverpool’s game at Stamford Bridge and is fully aware of the challenge his team have ahead of them.

Jurgen Klopp’s side know that a victory would be huge if they want to keep up the race with Manchester City and we will need a big performance from our depleted squad, if it’s to happen.

The Senegalese forward spoke with the club’s website to discuss how he thought it would pan out.

The 29-year-old said: “”It’s a very, very tough game, we know it. But I think we are capable to win the tough games as well, like we usually did in the past.

“We are going there with a positive mind, for sure, and go for a positive result.

“We know it won’t be easy but it’s possible. It’s possible to win the game there – why not try to do our best and get the three points and see what might happen?”

Let’s hope we deliver a big performance and leave London with all three points to take home to our COVID-stricken boss.

